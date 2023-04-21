Press Releases

04/21/2023

RSCO Announces First Round of School Choice Placements Offers ​ for 2023-24 School Year, Encourages More Applications Through September 15

Families have limited time to accept placement offers

(Hartford, CT) – In the first round of notifications, more than 6,000 Connecticut students entering Pre-K3 through Grade 12 received a placement offer for a Greater Hartford Region magnet school or Open Choice public school for the 2023-24 school year, the Connecticut State Department of Education’s (CSDE) Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) announced this week. More than 4,000 additional offers are expected to be announced over the spring and summer months.

Families who received an offer have limited time to accept their student’s seat and should refer to their notification letter for their respective deadlines. Open seats will be offered to students on schools’ waitlists and to those who apply during the late application period ending September 15, 2023, as they become available.

“We are thrilled to once again offer thousands of Connecticut students an opportunity to start or continue their educational journey on a new and exciting path,” CSDE Chief Strategic Planning Officer Keith Norton said. “School choice creates diverse and engaging learning environments that benefit students throughout their academic lives and beyond.”

New this year, families who did not receive an offer in the first round of announcements have an opportunity to edit their application and change their school selections and preferences based on real-time waitlist information, potentially increasing the likelihood of receiving an offer in later rounds. The waitlist indicator is also visible to families applying during the late application period to inform their choices and decision-making.

“As a result of the recent Sheff settlement, families within the Greater Hartford Region have more choices than ever before to determine the best fit for their students, whether it’s a specialized magnet school, Open Choice, or one of Greater Hartford’s technical programs,” said Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. “Today’s initial announcement of nearly 6,000 new student placements into greater Hartford open choice schools is the culmination of multiple months of planning, marketing, and outreach to ensure as many seats as possible are filled. This thoughtful outreach will further ensure that individual families within the Greater Hartford Region know what options are available to them so they can make the best choices for their children.”

Through RSCO’s program, families with students entering Pre-K3 through Grade 12 can apply to attend free public schools in the Greater Hartford Region, including:

Magnet schools incorporating specialized themes such as computer science ; Montessori; STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and math; and visual and performing arts.

Open Choice public schools in local districts.

Greater Hartford Region technical high schools specializing in career and technical education .

“We are delighted that, together with our dedicated team of partners, RSCO can help facilitate school choice opportunities for students throughout the region, empowering families to make the best decisions for their individual students,” CSDE Regional School Choice Director Robin Cecere said. “We encourage families who received an offer to promptly accept their seat and register with their school. We recommend that all families continue to monitor their email accounts for updates from RSCO over the coming months. There are incredible opportunities still available for all students, including those entering key transition periods like Kindergarten, and Grades 6 and 9.”

More seats are available for the 2023-24 school year than ever before with the introduction of three new schools, including CREC Preschool at Progress Drive for students entering PK3 and PK4; Dwight-Bellizzi Dual Language Academy for students entering PK4 and Kindergarten; and the Early College Advanced Manufacturing Pathway (ECAMP) at Goodwin University, a half-day, dual enrollment program for students entering Grade 12. Expanded extracurricular activities, athletic programming, and transportation options have been added to ensure students are able to access choice opportunities and enjoy a well-rounded experience both in and outside the classroom.

To learn more about school choice, attend the RSCO Spring School Choice Fair on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Connecticut River Academy at Goodwin University, visit RSCO on Facebook, or go to ChooseYourSchool.org.

