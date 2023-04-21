Submit Release
UK App developer, Heveloon Ltd Marks 5th Anniversary Year With New Website & Visual Brand

Heveloon Ltd banner

London based app developer, Heveloon Ltd, are marking their 5th business year with a new website and visual brand.

“We’re focused on helping SME’s and blue chip firms to unlock mobile app technology for the good of their businesses and the wider world. ”
— Samuel Ventimiglia, CEO Heveloon Ltd
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London based app developer, Heveloon Ltd, are marking their 5th business year with a new website and visual brand. The UK and Italian based company are on a mission to create mobile app solutions that make people’s lives easier, safer and brighter. 
 For CEO and Co-Founder Samuel Ventimiglia, this marks a key chapter in the Heveloon ltd story, as they shift from start-up to a scaling, UK app developer to watch.

“We’re focused on helping SME’s and blue chip firms to unlock mobile app technology for the good of their businesses and the wider world. Since January, we’ve undergone an intense research period to arrive at a fresh brand and service offering. We’re passionate about enabling our clients to get ahead in their field.”

With specialisms in mobile app, blockchain, backend and e-commerce services, Heveloon has built a global client base spanning e-commerce, fashion, finance and health. Their work with Italian, Healthtech innovators TherapYou has won plaudits from its CFO and Co-Founder Giampietro Maria Teodori.

“We wanted to create the mobile application to be able to respond to our customer’s request for psychological help services. We are very satisfied about the Heveloon Ltd app implementation - great design, easy to handle and very useful for customer’s needs.”

Visit www.heveloon.co.uk to ensure your business is app smart and future ready.

About Heveloon: Since 2018, team Heveloon have been creating awesome apps to change the world. They bring 55+ years collective expertise in mobile app technology and strategy building. They pride themselves on bringing a human, friendly face to the tech experience - enabling global brands to innovate, stand out and get ahead.

