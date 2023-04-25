How to Exceed Consumer and Shipper Delivery Expectations

The Amazon experience has raised consumer expectations about convenience, speed, reliability, and responsiveness. Find out how brands can compete.
BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AxleHire, providing e-commerce companies with expedited, urban, same- and next-day deliveries at close-to-ground rates, has compiled the best practices for exceeding customer and shipper delivery expectations related to convenience, speed, reliability, and responsiveness.
Over half (55%) of all consumers now prefer to buy directly from brands rather than multi-brand retailers, which is significantly higher among younger shoppers. One in four customers will only consider buying an item if it is shipping in 2 days or less. Over 60% of consumers prioritize brands offering next-day delivery. And there is a growing preference for same-day delivery. They also want it free—over half of consumers will abandon a cart if presented with an extra shipping cost.
But there is a caveat—two-thirds are willing to pay a small premium to get their package early. Three in four consumers list convenience as their top priority, while 95% of shoppers list convenient delivery options as a significant factor in purchasing decisions. Delivery is crucial to their brand loyalty, and 84% will walk away from your brand after a bad delivery experience. Three in five consumers are likely to remain loyal to retailers who are open and honest about delivery costs and timing.
Long viewed as a back-end commodity, logistics will transition from cost center to opportunity, becoming a new source of competitiveness and a catalyst for brand growth. This will be especially true in densely packed urban markets, where most of your potential customers and key influencers reside.
Logistics execs almost universally agree that the last mile is the most inefficient part of the delivery chain, accounting for 53% of total shipping costs. In addition, it involves trade-offs that can sometimes sound like a lose-lose proposition—providing a higher level of service can break the budget, and containing costs can lead to unacceptable service levels.
Last-mile delivery done right becomes an enhancer for your brand. What does ‘done right’ entail?
* Localized inventory—micro hubs that push inventory out closer to the end delivery point, in essence shortening the last mile and supporting speed and sustainability
* Dynamic control—Operational flexibility to continually adapt to surges or dips in demand
* Complete transparency—100% visibility for the shipper of the end-to-end process with no black holes, 100% visibility for the consumer of where their package is and when it will arrive
* End-to-end precision—data and algorithms that drive daily optimization of capacity and routing
* 24/7 availability—real-time response and recovery
Brands need a last-mile provider with the capabilities to match that experience in terms of on-time delivery, reliability, and visibility and then go a step beyond Amazon. The box has a brand’s name on it, and the goal of a last-mile carrier should be to make a brand look like an expert in logistics.
AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in 19 of the 25 major U.S. metro urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire.com.
