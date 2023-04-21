Sublimated Sportswear Market | Top Manufacturers Analysis, Emerging Trend and Growth Forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sublimated sportswear is printed clothing that is worn by the athlete. Tracksuits, shorts, t-shirts, skirts and more are the sportswear on which the sublimating dye is used to personalize various kinds of designs and styles. Sublimated sportswear is made through a digital process known as thermal sublimation printing, which uses dispersed ink or dye to create various patterns on the fabric. The sublimation dyes are filled into the printer and the designs are printed onto the transfer paper, then heat is applied to transfer the ink to the fabric and finally the fabrics with the design are sewn together. Generally, sublimation is a process in which a solid state changes to a gaseous state without changing to a liquid state, similarly, the ink or dye used for printing changes to a gaseous state by the application of heat. and fuses in the fabric. Sublimation printing can only be used on polyester fabric within a temperature range of 380-420 degrees Fahrenheit.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the sublimated sportswear market in terms of sales and lost revenue. The market has been strongly impacted due to the containment implemented in several countries.

Industries have had to deal with lost revenues and financial pressures. The shutdown orders in various countries have temporarily shut down industries.

The closure of various manufacturing units occurred due to the shortage of raw materials and labor.

The distribution channel such as retail stores has lost a huge amount of sales due to the postponement of sporting events and social distancing practices.

Main impact factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Sublimated sportswear has created a trend in the sportswear industry. Previously, screen printing was used to design sportswear, but its high installation cost, excessive time consumption, limited color gamut, and design color fading in a short period of time replaced it with the digital printing. Sublimation printing has been found to be effective in saving production costs compared to traditional printing means.

Increased awareness of technology, innovative features of equipment, increased disposable income, changes in fashion and trend, celebrity endorsement, options for self-customization of jerseys, aesthetic appeal of sportswear, increased durability of clothing from sport and minimal time consumption are the factors driving the growth of the market.

Current trends in digital printing in the sublimated sportswear market

Sportswear industries have turned to sublimation printing because it is a cheap and cost effective method. It is also an environmentally friendly printing process that consumes less time. The boom in fashion and style among Generation Z has created the need for stylish and attractive sportswear in the market.

The awareness of new designs and customization options in sportswear has created an increase in sublimated sportswear. Mainstream customers such as professional sports teams are the main customers of sublimated sportswear. The inclination of young people to sport and their clothing has sparked people's interest in digitally designed sportswear. A wide variety of designs and styles are available in the sportswear category, which has attracted people at a breakneck pace. Leading brands in the sportswear market are investing in new technologies and launching variations of sublimated sportswear. Augusta Sportswear Brands has launched a sublimation design platform, Freestyle Sublimation, through which customers can personalize their designs through mobile devices or desktops with a user-friendly interface.

