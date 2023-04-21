SEACOR Marine Announces Contemplated Bond Issue

HOUSTON, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. SMHI (the "Company"), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced that it has mandated Clarksons Securities AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls scheduled to commence on April 24, 2023. The Company, together with its subsidiaries ("SEACOR Marine"), may determine to proceed with an offering of new USD denominated 5-year senior secured bonds following the meetings, subject to market and other conditions. SEACOR Marine intends to use the net proceeds from the bond issue, should it materialize, towards refinancing outstanding secured debt of SEACOR Marine and for general corporate purposes.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine's vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

