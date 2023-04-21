Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's first quarter 2023 (new link to webcast and Q&A)

Hydro's first quarter results 2023 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 EST, 06:00 UTC/GMT) on Friday, April 28, 2023. The quarterly report and presentation will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time. 

President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CET the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no presentation or press conference at our corporate headquarters. 

To join the webinar and ask questions, register your details in the webcast page. Once registered, you will receive a separate email confirming your registration.

NOTE: This invitation is updated with a new link to the webcast.

The webcast is powered by Livestorm. We advise that you investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using this platform.


Investor contacts:

Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com


