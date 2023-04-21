Niu Technologies Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies ("NIU" or "the company") NIU, the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.niu.com as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@niu.com.

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. NIU's product portfolio comprises its (i) six electric scooter and motorcycle series, RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova, (ii) one kick-scooter series, KQi, and (iii) one e-bike series, BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

