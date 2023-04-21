Audiology Devices Market to Rise at a Noteworthy CAGR of 6.5% in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [240-Pages] | Acclaimed by Research Dive

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global audiology devices market is expected to observe significant growth by 2031 owing to the rising cases of hearing loss among individuals globally. The North America region held the highest share of the market in 2021.

Global Audiology Devices Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global audiology devices market is anticipated to garner $13,093.8 million in revenue and grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.5% throughout the estimated period from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the Audiology Devices Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Technology: digital and analog

digital and analog Analog - Most dominant in 2021

The increasing demand for analog hearing aids among patients suffering from severe hearing loss is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment forward.

Product : cochlear implants, hearing aids, and other services

: cochlear implants, hearing aids, and other services Cochlear Implant s – Highest market share in 2021

Cochlear implants play a major role in improving communication and quality of life of patients suffering from critical hearing loss which is expected to push the market sub-segment further.

Sales Channel : retail sales, government purchases, and e-commerce

: retail sales, government purchases, and e-commerce Retail Sales – Biggest market share in 2021

The presence of large retail chains across many nations and the increasing government initiatives for remote care and audiology care goods are expected to propel the growth of the audiology devices market sub-segment in the coming period.

Age Group: pediatric and adult

pediatric and adult Adult – Largest market share in 2021

The increasing cases of hearing loss among the geriatric population and the rising affordability and availability of reimbursement policies are predicted to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment forward.

End-User : hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and research institutes

: hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and research institutes Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) - Highest market share in 2021

The increasing demand for ASCs among patients to get surgical care in a closely supervised and highly specialized setting is expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Region: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

, , , and LAMEA North America – Held the maximum market share in 2021

The increasing prevalence of hearing issues among individuals in this region, mostly among young people, and the growing elderly population in this region are expected to drive the regional growth of the market in the coming period.

Dynamics of the Global Audiology Devices Market

The increasing pervasiveness of hearing issues among individuals across the globe has increased the need for diagnosis and treatment which is expected to augment the growth of the audiology devices market over the analysis timeframe. Besides, the growing R&D activities by leading market players and the rising technological developments in audiological equipment are predicted to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high prices for audiology devices and limited access to treatments for hearing loss may impede the growth of the global market over the estimated period.

The increasing launch of new, technologically advanced, high-quality, and affordable hearing aids by leading manufacturers, owing to the increasing hearing impairment cases are expected to create excellent growth opportunities for the audiology devices market over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Audiology Devices Market

The rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the audiology devices market, likewise various other industries. This is mainly due to the delay in cochlear surgeries due to the increasing shift of healthcare professionals from other diseases to coronavirus-infected patients during the pandemic. Moreover, many elective treatments were canceled and delayed, and several hospitals and departments were re-profiled to provide Covid-19 patient care have further declined the growth of the market throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the Global Audiology Devices Market

The major players of the market include

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL Medical Electronics

WS Audiology A/S

Starkey Laboratories Inc.

MAICO Diagnostics GmbH

Sonova

Oticon Medical

GN Store Nord A/S

INVENTIS srl

Demant A/S

These players are mainly working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in March 2022, an American-based professional, scientific, and credentialing association announced its collaboration with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a renowned organization that helps innovators of all sizes grow their businesses. With this collaboration, CTA aimed to provide a flier namely "Protect Your Hearing" for its stakeholders in the consumer technology industry. This flier would contain information about safe listening levels and where consumers can learn more and find professional help if they have any hearing issues.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Audiology Devices Market:

