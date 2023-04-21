Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,105 in the last 365 days.

RLX Technology Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") RLX, a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 21, 2023.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. RLX is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities, and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.relxtech.com.

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Capital Markets
Sam Tsang
Email: ir@relxtech.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlx-technology-files-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301802576.html

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

You just read:

RLX Technology Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more