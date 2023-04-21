Cecilia Sepp of Rogue Tulips Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating non-profit organizations is extremely challenging and in fact it can be even more overwhelming than running a for-profit business. Nonprofit management includes handling administrative and managerial needs, fundraising, relationship management, strategy implementation and leadership development to name a few areas of expertise required for success. No matter how skilled the 501c organization executive may be, realistically he or she will not have all the particular skill and knowledge needed to manage the complex layers of nonprofit management. In order to reap success, non-profit leaders must gather appropriate expertise both internally and externally. Seeking out a highly qualified professional to help you grow and develop sustainable strategies is an optimal solution for driving organizational success and achieving mission fulfillment.

Cecilia Sepp, Principal and Founder of Rogue Tulips Consulting, is an experienced and sought after nonprofit management consultant, a leader in her profession of nonprofit management, and an advocate for professional development for nonprofit professionals. In addition to her work with clients and developing education for nonprofit professionals, Cecilia is the host of her own podcast "Radio Free 501c” where guests discuss current trends and themes affecting the non-profit sector today.

“I have spent my entire career working in non-profit management because it matters. I always wanted to do something that makes a difference and that is why I work exclusively serving non-profits. I help them work on critical projects, assist them in implementing their vision, optimizing their business development strategies, and addressing challenges so they can fulfill their mission and achieve their goals.”

Non-profit organizations, Cecilia says, improve the world with their generosity in the most miraculous ways so we all live happier and healthier lives. Think of what the world would be without such altruistic organizations as Save the Children or the Red Cross.

All non-profit organizations are 501c organizations under the Internal Revenue Code --. The difference is what type of 501c an organization is. The most common and best known are 501c3 and 501c6 – a 501c3 is a charity or foundation and a 501c6 is a professional society (also known as a membership association). There are more than 25 different types of 501c organizations covering everything from soccer clubs to military veteran groups.

“It's what kind of non-profit an organization is that differentiates them in society and in the marketplace, and it defines what rules they have to follow within the scope of their work and mission,” Cecilia emphasizes.

The term “non-profit” means that all income is put back into the organization, as opposed to a for-profit that might pay out dividends. A benefit for non-profits is that they are exempt from federal income tax which allows them to keep more resources to support their mission. Another major differentiator for non-profits is that they are required to have a Board of Directors while for-profits have options for incorporation. This is why Cecilia is an advocate for consistent and in-depth board training and education. Well-educated and thoughtful board members are essential for the success of non-profits.

Extremely creative, innovative, with a warm practical down-to-earth approach, Cecilia also prides herself on being an out of the box thinker.

“I encourage clients to understand they can do things differently and not be afraid of opening up to new ideas. The way they have always done it doesn’t have to be the way they keep doing it.”

She notes that for the non-profit community to move into the future, they cannot wish for the old pre-pandemic days. Non-profit organizations need to fundamentally rethink strategies and position themselves to handle change with agility and resilience. For Cecilia, the coming year ahead looks extremely bright and promising. With more speaking gigs lined up, a full course catalog for 2023, plans to write a book, and plans to further her own education, the sky’s the limit.

“Non-profits are driven by the desire to create a better society and I share that passion wholeheartedly. Whatever your goals are I understand the importance of your work and I am your strategic partner to help you achieve the future success you deserve.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno