Global Identity As A Service Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 22% Rate Through 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Identity As A Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Identity As A Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the identity as a service market. As per TBRC’s identity as a service market forecast, the identity as a service market is expected to reach $13.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.16%.
The growth in the identity as a service market is due to increasing number of cyberattacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest identity as a service global market share. Major identity as a service providers include CA Technologies Inc., Centrify Corp., ILANTUS Technologies, iWelcome, JumpCloud Inc.
Identity As A Service Market Segments
•By Access: Single Sign-On, Multi-Factor Authentication, Compliance Management, Directory Services, Other Access
•By Deployment Type: Public, Private, Hybrid
•By Component Type: Solutions, Services
•By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
•By End-User: Government, Retail And Consumer Electronics, Transportation And Logistics, Media And Entertainment, IT And Telecommunication, BFSI, Energy And Utility, Healthcare, Automotive, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global identity as a service industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Identity as a service refers to a subscription-based cloud model for identity and access management where identity and access services are delivered over the internet by a third-party provider rather than hosted on-premises. Identity as a service allows users to connect to and use identity management services from the cloud.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Identity As A Service Market Trends
4. Identity As A Service Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Identity As A Service Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
