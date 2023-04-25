Revive ERP announces acquisition of Acumatica Division of Copeland Buhl

This strategic acquisition highlights Revive ERP's expansion of its capabilities and expertise in end-to-end financial technology solutions.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revive ERP, a leading provider of cloud-based financial management technology solutions and services, announces the acquisition of the Acumatica Division of Copeland Buhl, a partner of Acumatica ERP solutions in the manufacturing, distribution, and eCommerce space. This strategic acquisition highlights Revive ERP's expansion of its capabilities and expertise in end-to-end financial technology solutions. It also strengthens Revive ERP's national footprint and continued industry expansion, providing Acumatica integrations and support.

Revive ERP's growth strategy focuses on organic growth and acquisitions of trusted cloud-based financial services technology solutions. Their expansion strategy focuses on providing cloud-based financial solutions to businesses in the architecture and engineering, construction, healthcare, business services, manufacturing, and distribution industries.

"We are thrilled to see Revive ERP's rapid expansion across North America. Their approach to helping their customers streamline their back-end solutions is just what the market needs. This acquisition further enables us to help our clients transform their business systems by providing them the experienced teams and capabilities both companies bring."

— Nate Lilleodden, Managing Partner, Copeland Buhl

Revive ERP's deep and mature Acumatica and ERP consulting expertise helps clients take disjointed operating technology systems and data and create streamlined, real-time reporting and analysis for better efficiencies. This enables businesses to innovate and make strategic decisions while creating a better overall experience for stakeholders and employees.

"This is an exciting time for Revive ERP, and this acquisition continues to strengthen our overall expertise and solutions, especially in offering Acumatica software and services. Copeland Buhl is a strong Acumatica Software partner, and the team at Copeland Buhl brings a wealth of experience. We share the same values and client service approach to ensure businesses can operate efficiently and grow at scale."

— Jason Leveson, Director of Technology Services, Revive ERP

About Revive ERP

Revive ERP delivers the best-in-class cloud-based financial management solutions and services through a cost-effective and easy-to-understand subscription model. Revive ERP’s approach aligns unique business structures and controls with optimizing efficient workflows, integrations, and insightful business intelligence. Revive ERP helps clients using multiple disparate legacy systems transition to a single integrated platform accessible to everyone in their business from anywhere, anytime. Revive ERP is an established Acumatica Gold Partner. Revive ERP is an Acumatica MVP, winner of the Acumatica True North partner award, winner of the Acumatica President’s Club, member of Acumatica’s Business Advisory Group, and lead the Acumatica Partner Networking Forum.

For more information, visit Future Proof Your Organization's Data | Revive ERP

About Copeland Buhl Acumatica

Copeland Buhl is proud to be your Twin Cities Acumatica partner, allowing us to provide our clients with a full suite of integrated enterprise management applications to help your business grow. Everything from financials and distribution to manufacturing and project accounting is viewable in real-time to comprehensively view your operation.