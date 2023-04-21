EU4Moldova: technical project for improving Cahul city centre ready for implementation

The EU-funded ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme has completed a technical project to rehabilitate the city centre of Cahul, in southern Moldova.

The project will improve the access area to the Nufărul Alb sanatorium and the area adjacent to the Nicolae Botgros Palace of Culture. Roads, car parks, alleys, pavements and bicycle paths will also be rehabilitated. Green areas will be landscaped and recreational areas equipped with urban furniture and street décor will be organised.

Three artesian fountains with light and music equipment will be built in front of the Bogdan Petriceicu Hasdeu State University.

The ‘EU4Moldova: Focal regions’ Programme (2019-2024) supports intelligent, inclusive, and sustainable social-economic development in the regions of Cahul and Ungheni to ensure better standards of living to the citizens. The programme has a total budget of €23 million, is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

