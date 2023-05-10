Air Coolers Market Size, Share, Worth, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Air Coolers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Air Coolers Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the air coolers global market. As per TBRC’s air coolers market forecast, the air coolers market size is expected to grow to $2.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The growth in the air coolers industry is due to increasing hot weather conditions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest air coolers market share. Major air coolers companies include Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Symphony Limited, Havels India Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Aolan (Fujian) Industrial Co. Ltd.

Air Coolers Market Segments

• By Type: Tower, Desert, Other Types

• By Size: Spot Cooler, Medium Space Cooler, Large Space Cooler

• By Application: Industrial, Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global air coolers industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An air cooler is any device that is used to cool the air in a building, area, or vehicle. Air coolers are used to cool rooms in buildings as well as to make refrigerators out of thermally insulated casings. An air cooler draws in fresh air from the outside and cools it. Like an air conditioner, an air cooler doesn't dry out the air. Better air quality is offered by an air cooler, depending on how it functions.

