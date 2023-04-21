RefillGenie Obtains LegitScript Certification

An industry leader in emergency prescription services has received one of the industry’s most coveted certifications.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RefillGenie, a popular telemedicine company, announced today that it has obtained LegitScript certification. This certification ensures that RefillGenie complies with LegitScript’s high standards for legal, safe, and transparent healthcare products and services.

LegitScript is a leading certification organization that provides a thorough review of healthcare websites to ensure they meet legal and regulatory standards. This certification is an essential step for RefillGenie in its mission to provide its customers with safe, reliable, and cost-effective prescription medication.

“We are thrilled to have received LegitScript certification, which demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services to our customers,” said Dr. Stephen Kelly, the founder and CEO of RefillGenie. “This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are proud to be recognized for our commitment to patient safety.”

Obtaining the LegitScript certification provides several benefits to customers, including:

Assurance of Legitimacy: The LegitScript certification is a stringent process that ensures that the company is operating within the legal and regulatory frameworks. Customers can trust that the company is legitimate and trustworthy and that their health and well-being are protected.

Access to High-Quality Healthcare Services: LegitScript-certified companies offer high-quality healthcare services that meet or exceed industry standards. This certification ensures the company provides safe, reliable, cost-effective prescription medication and healthcare services.

Enhanced Security and Privacy: LegitScript-certified companies must comply with strict data privacy and security standards, ensuring that customer information is protected against any unauthorized access or misuse. Customers can have peace of mind knowing their information is secure.

Convenience and Flexibility: LegitScript certification allows companies to offer customers a broader range of prescription medication and healthcare services. Customers can access these services from the comfort of their homes, saving time and money.

RefillGenie’s website, https://refillgenie.com/, provides a convenient and secure way for customers to refill their prescriptions online, and now they can do so with the assurance that they are receiving high-quality medication from a trusted and certified source.

For more information, please visit refillgenie.com/about-us and refillgenie.com/news

###

About RefillGenie

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they had run out of their blood pressure medication and were unable to get a timely prescription refill. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States