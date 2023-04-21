SocialBox.Biz and Partners to Celebrate #EarthDay2023 with Re-used Laptop Handover Donations
Old but still usable laptops help disadvantaged people connect with educational and career opportunities
‘’Importantly, this does not affect recycling contracts as items can still be sent for recycling that needed recycling and still usable items donated to our initiative once...”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This #EarthDay2023, SocialBox.Biz and its partners are celebrating with handovers of outdated but still usable tech including laptops that have been wiped clean, upgraded and loaded with open source software.
The donation of this tech is a viable solution for companies and organisations looking to reduce their carbon footprint and find a true net zero tech solutions. Recycling is not a true net zero tech technique, but reuse donations are a better solution for the environment. Plus, these donations make a major impact in the lives of the less fortunate.
Refugees, the elderly, and the homeless all benefit from donations received by SocialBox.Biz. These donated laptops help those in need connect with educational and career opportunities while also giving them a platform by which to communicate with friends and loved ones.
These donations could not be possible without the SocialBox.Biz business heroes, which include educational organisations and other companies who donate outdated tech.
As they move towards Earth Day 2023, SocialBox.Biz and its partners are gearing up for donated and upgraded laptop handovers.
A message from SocialBox.Biz team:
SocialBox.Biz has also announced that its team looks to add IT internships and provide IT training. This will help to increase the volume of old but usable tech via the SocialBox.Biz scholarship program.
SocialBox.Biz has recently released a number of initiatives aimed at increasing donations given and collected while reaching even more people in need. At SocialBox.Biz, the goal is to provide opportunities for companies and organisations to meet impact objectives while giving back to those in need. For #EarthDay2023, SocialBox.Biz looks forward to reaching more people than ever. Learn more by visiting https://www.socialbox.biz/socialbox-biz-readies-for-even-more-business-heroes-to-join-their-mission/.
ABOUT SOCIALBOX.BIZ
SocialBox.Biz is a Community Interest Company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative technology solutions.
CONTACT
SocialBox.Biz
Phone: +44 843 289 5722
Website: https://www.socialbox.biz
