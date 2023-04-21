The Accent Coach Discusses 5G & How It Will Change The Way Individuals Communicate

Innovation in technology isn’t slowing down anytime soon. If anything, it’s only speeding up!
VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation in technology isn’t slowing down anytime soon. If anything, it’s only speeding up! At least, when talking about internet and data speed, it’s clear that delays are getting eliminated, and download and upload speeds are accelerating. With the recent introduction of 5G, it’s undeniable; the world and technology are changing!
The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, elaborates, “Everyone is communicating online now, so it only makes sense that this would become optimal, especially with so many individuals working from home.”
5G leaves little room for delays or frozen screens in meetings, allowing individuals to interact almost in real-time even while on opposite sides of the globe. And 5G is going global! Soon, everyone will have access to this new network, allowing speedy online communication and potentially even fewer miscommunications.
“Asynchronous communication is wonderful. And it absolutely works. But there is something to be said about being able to communicate in real-time and not have delays, especially if it’s easier to discuss face-to-face as opposed to via messaging. Now, you can have those face-to-face discussions but on camera!” Roche adds.
So, what’s next? The Accent Coach says it’s anyone’s guess, “I think the big thing right now is talk about this whole “metaverse.”” Roche says, “Who knows? Maybe we’ll be putting on goggles and I’ll be able to see your hand gestures and body language all online! It might truly mimic really life, which I think is just wild.”
