Vancouver Island Spray Foam Company Announces the Launch of New Website
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. discusses its new and improved website.
The redesigned site is more accessible and provides extensive service information to showcase the company’s dedication to quality product management and customer service”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. is a trusted family-owned business on Vancouver Island. Recently, it announced the launch of its new, more user-friendly website. The redesigned site is more accessible and provides extensive service information to showcase the company’s dedication to quality product management and customer service.
Latest Web Technology for Ease of Use on Mobile
HD Horne’s new website utilizes the latest web technologies to create a more seamless experience across all mobile devices. This enhancement helps users easily navigate the site, access vital information, and connect with the insulation company from anywhere.
Comprehensive Service Section with Real Staff Photos
The new website features an extensive service section with details about all of HD Horne’s insulation services. Customers can find in-depth information about each service, complete with real pictures of the dedicated staff who provide them. This transparency highlights the team’s expertise and fosters a deeper connection with the Vancouver Island community.
Detailed Rebate Information on the Home Page
Along with the environmental benefits, lower energy bills, and increased comfort in indoor environments, customers might also be eligible for generous insulation rebates in BC.
As a registered rebate contractor, HD Horne understands the importance of cost-saving measures for its customers. A thorough explanation of all available Federal and Provincial rebate programs offered exclusively to customers are located on the home page. This section is designed to help customers easily understand and take advantage of financial incentives for insulation services.
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. strives to make the benefits of upgrading existing installations or installing new, energy-efficient insulation more valuable to consumers.
Showcasing the Latest Insulation Work
The projects section of the new homepage displays the latest insulation work completed by HD Horne, including batt insulation, blown-in insulation, insulation removal, and more. This visual portfolio demonstrates the company’s high standards and capabilities while giving potential customers a better idea of what to expect for their own insulation project.
Acknowledgement of Native Peoples
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. operates with respect and recognition of the native territories on which it serves. The company acknowledges that its operations occur on the unceded territories of the Nuu-chah-nulth and Coast Salish Peoples, particularly the Ditidaht, Tsawout, and Pauquachin First Nations, whose presence there reaches back to time immemorial.
Commitment to Energy Efficiency
Energy efficiency remains a cornerstone of HD Horne’s mission. The new website underscores its dedication to providing top-notch insulation services that help reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills.
About HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd.
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. is a family-owned business located on South Vancouver Island, BC. With years of experience in the insulation industry, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality, energy-efficient solutions for homes and businesses.
Its commitment to quality product management, customer satisfaction, community respect, and environmental sustainability sets it apart as a Vancouver Island insulation industry leader.
For more information, please visit the new HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. website or contact:
Contact Information: HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd.
Phone: 250-882-4629
Website: https://hdsprayinsulation.com/
