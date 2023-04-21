Flatbike releases the CHANGE Road Warrior folding gravel bike

The CHANGE Road Warrior folds down to 37" x 30" x 15" Road Warrior, ready to ride on trails Flatbike logo, horizontal and vertical

The CHANGE Road Warrior starts out as an excellent gravel bike, but then it folds in half, making it highly transportable to great singletrack in any car.

What's the easiest way to get your gravel bike to the best singletrack riding? Just fold it in half and put it in your trunk---if your bike can do that. And now, it's possible.” — Bob Forgrave

MONTEREY, CA, USA, April 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- April 20, 2023, Monterey, CA. At this year's Sea Otter Classic bike show in Laguna Seca, Flatbike is introducing the CHANGE Road Warrior folding gravel bike. Until now, gravel bikes and folding bikes have been entirely different bicycles. But there is an excellent reason to bring these two worlds together."What's the easiest way to get your gravel bike to the best singletrack riding? Just fold it in half and put it in your trunk---if your bike can do that. And now, it's possible," explains Bob Forgrave, Flatbike's founder.Built on an ISO-4210-certified rugged MTB frame, the CHANGE Road Warrior starts as a trail-worthy entry into the gravel bike field, with 1x11 or 2x11 Shimano GRX gearing, hydraulic brakes, 38mm 700c Boken Doublecross tires, and Surly Truckstop drop bars. And then... it folds in half in under a minute, so riders can put it in a car trunk, RV, truck cab, apartment, or anywhere else they need to save space.That one new feature of making a gravel bike easier to move, store, or carry can change the owner's relationship with the bike. A gravel bike can now come inside so it lasts longer and is less susceptible to theft. And because the bike won't need to dangle on the outside of the car anymore, it can stay hidden in the car trunk between uses, always ready for a spontaneous adventure anytime the owner sees an interesting trail network while driving.The CHANGE Road Warrior is also available in a mechanical disc version with Shimano 105 brakes for bikepackers and bikerafters who prefer a more field-maintainable solution while biking remotely. Prices range from $2180 to $2380.Flatbike, Inc., based in Kirkland, Washington is the North American representative for Taiwan-based Changebike LTD, designing bike models based on the CHANGE frame and reselling standard Changebike models such as the CHANGE 811 folding rugged hybrid and CHANGE 812 folding mountain bike.All of these models are at this year's Sea Otter Classic bike show (Booth Y1), as well as a couple of bike and component raffles. The CHANGE Road Warrior is available for ordering immediately at https://flatbike.com/product/folding-gravel-bike/ . Flatbike can be reached at flatbike.com or on Instagram at @flatbike.

Putting a gravel bike easily into a Toyota Corolla trunk