Frozen Bakery Products Market Size | Top Manufacturers Analysis, Emerging Trend and Growth Forecast to 2025

Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, and others are the potential markets for the frozen bakery products market

The frozen bakery product manufacturers and research institutions are investing heavily for R&D to introduce new products that cater to the varying needs and requirements of its target customers.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟑,𝟖𝟕𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟗,𝟏𝟏𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. 𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏.𝟑𝟒% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞. The global frozen bakery products market is segmented into product type, source, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into breads, pizza crust, cakes and pastries, waffles, donuts, and cookies. The bread segment accounts for the highest market share attributable to increase in consumption of frozen breads in UK, Germany, and France.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5179

Frozen food products is one of the largest segments in global food industry. However, in the flow of cold chain for these kinds of products, it incurs higher profit margins from some of the key participants in the supply chain. This includes maintenance cost, transportation cost, infrastructure, and machineries. Thus, this have an adverse effect on the overall price of frozen products which eventually affects the overall volume sales for the product. This in turn restricts the frozen bakery products market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The key players profiled in this report include General Mills (Pillsburry), Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, Associated British Foods plc, Flower Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV.

Over the years, there has been a rise in number of workforces in various demographic segments. There has been a gradual adoption of work lifestyle among women. As a result, majority of consumers around the world especially in the developed countries, seek food products that can be prepared easily. Owing to which, various convenient food products witness a significant demand over the past couple of years. This is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (236 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2bb9c340fc103e50b15e8c0ef3c16421

Over the past couple of years, there is a surge in need for frozen ready meals, fruits, and vegetables in major parts of the globe owing to various health benefits associated with the product. This boosts the growth of the market in North America and Europe. Frozen food avoids the risk of any additives or preservatives. Moreover, these products come with longer shelf life as compared to other food products. Even in terms of price, frozen food products are often cheaper when compared with chilled or fresh food products. These factors boost the frozen bakery products market growth. Moreover, the consumer seeks convenience to buy and cook and consume any product owing to the busy lifestyle. These products reduce the buying and cooking time for the end users, thus driving the growth of the frozen bakery products industry.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5179

Some of the key players in the market focus on introducing innovative bakery products that cater to the requirement of its target customers. In terms of source, barley and rye account for highest market share due to increase in demand for raw material among the manufacturers.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> In 2017, based on product type, the bread segment accounted for around 34% of the frozen bakery products market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

-> In 2017, the pizza crust segment accounted for around 22% of the market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025.

-> In 2017, based on source, the rye segment accounted for 34% of the market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.0%.

-> In 2017, the barley segment has occupied around 29% of the market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.8%.

-> In 2017, based on end use, the food service segment accounted for 39% of the market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.9%.

-> In 2017, the food processing segment has occupied around 33% of the market shareand is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.3%.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Frozen Vegetables Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-vegetables-market

Refrigerated Snacks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refrigerated-snacks-market-A14320

Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-dairy-food-and-drinks-market

Canned Cocktails Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-cocktails-market-A11026

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.