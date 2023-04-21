StrongBox.Academy: A cybersecurity academy powered by the cybersecurity industry

StrongBox IT- Cybersecurity Consulting launches StrongBox.Academy to enable cybersecurity training.
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- StrongBox IT – Cybersecurity Consulting, a leading provider of cybersecurity services and the OEM of Modshield SB web application firewall, has launched StrongBox.Academy, to equip professionals and freshers with the necessary skills to enhance their effectiveness in the field of cybersecurity. Headquartered in Chennai, the academy caters to the training needs of individuals aspiring for a career in cybersecurity and organizations who are aiming to build and increase the efficiency of their information security teams.
The evolution of technology has been remarkable and has brought with it an enormous amount of data that is critical to the functioning and stability of businesses. With businesses investing in their security posture to protect their and their customer’s sensitive information, a need for trained professionals both in technology as well as detection and protection techniques are on the rise. It is estimated that the need for cybersecurity skills will grow by around 20%. We are able to feel the huge shortage of skills even now as we try to meet our business demands. The other factor that contributes to this demand is that universities and private training companies are unable to succeed in creating effective professionals. It is for the industry to engage with these organizations to define the exact skill sets that the cybersecurity industry requires.
With this being an objective cause, StrongBox IT has launched StrongBox.Academy is a cybersecurity training arm that upskills and trains professionals with exactly what the industry wants. We at StrongBox IT, understand the current needs and the way the industry is moving, and hence are rightly suited to create a curriculum that is in line with what the cybersecurity industry demands.
Joseph Martin, the CEO of StrongBox IT says “ The huge difficulty that we faced in hiring skilled resources from universities and training institutes was one of the driving factors in StrongBox IT establishing StrongBox.Academy. This academy will enable learners with the skills that we need and what the industry needs”
We stand out with its flexibility in making these training programs available both on-demand and as scheduled sessions required time on time, proving it helpful and accessible to organizational leaders who look to equip their teams with the necessary skills and techniques in Cybersecurity. The curriculum is meticulously tailored to meet industry requirements.
This is a niche industry that demands collective intelligence, StrongBox.Academy is rightly poised to provide industry insights, real-world scenarios, and networking opportunities for learners. The field of cybersecurity is one that will never run out of opportunities and is rightly called “the zero unemployment industry” considering the viral spread and transformation of businesses into the digital world. Job opportunities have grown extensively for cybersecurity professionals to step in as Application security analysts, Cybersecurity Analysts, Penetration testers, Information security Analysts, and Security engineers. These opportunities are skills that have to be upskilled from time to time as technology enhances.
We offer four programs to cater to the need of learners from various fields to enable them to adapt to the industry requirements,
Cybersecurity Awareness Training, a course that enables an in-depth awareness of cybersecurity and its best practices for all.
The Secure Coding Techniques for Developers is a course that enables developers to build comprehensive products that are less exposed to vulnerabilities.
The Application Security Analysts course equips the learners to start a career as ethical hackers and penetration testers, training them in global standard links to the OWASP Top 1- and the MITRE attack framework.
The “Cybersecurity for IT Managers” course enables managers and leaders in organizations to equip themselves and their businesses with the industry-required skills to stay protected.
There is a grave need for businesses to protect and secure their data from violations and threats today. With the increase in innovative methods of cyberattacks, it is all the more essential to make sure employees and managers of organizations are continuously updated on detection and protection techniques. It is also equally important for aspirants trying to make a career in cybersecurity, to train at institutions like StrongBox.Academy, which is focused and connected to the industry. Stay relevant.
