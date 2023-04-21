CSSI Deputy Operation Visits Auki Centre.

Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Deputy Commissioner Operations, Michael Nagu has recently visited Auki Correctional Centre (ACC) in Malaita Province as part of his annual visit to Provincial Correctional Centres.

The official visit are purposely to meet staffs, inmates, stakeholders and to see for himself the operational functions, governance and features of Correctional Centres in ensuring Correctional standards and deliverables are maintained and executed accordingly.

Deputy Commissioner Nagu reiterates to ACC staff on challenges as such in infrastructure issues, governance compliance, human resources capacity and capability developments, inmate’s rehabilitation and reintegration standards and the government reprioritization and its key priorities of this year.

He reinforce to officers in ACC of their mandate roles and responsibilities, to a must uphold and execute to standards and expectations in ensuring safety, security and governance of ACC are well maintained and governed.

Deputy Operations encourage ACC staff to work closely with stakeholders and partners to explore new areas of collaboration and partnership in areas of capability and capacity development, inmate’s rehabilitation and reintegration and other milestone initiatives in aligning to Correctional business.

Meanwhile, Acting Commandant of ACC Mr Benjamin Firibae, on behalf of his Management, Staff and Inmates do acknowledge the Deputy Commissioner Operations and his Executives for the timely visit to his Centre.

“My Management and staff are committed to delivering to the Malaita Provincial Government, Stakeholders and Communities for the efficient services provided for in a more sustainable way in achieving the Correctional core business”, says Firibae.

During this recent visit, Deputy Commissioner also held a courtesy visit to the Malaita Provincial Magistrate Office and Malaita Provincial Police Commander on matters of legal support and justice for inmates.

The Provincial Correctional Centres across the country are under the mandate portfolio of the Deputy Commissioner Operations office.

Malaita provincial Magistrate pose for group photo with the Deputy Commissioner and Team after the courtesy visit in the Magistrate Office.

Deputy Commissioner Operation Michael Nagu pose for a group photo with ACC staff

Deputy Commissioner Operation Michael Nagu conducts muster with ACC Staff

Auki Correctional Inmates welcomes the Deputy Commissioner Operations in their Centre

