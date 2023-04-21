Kimberly Shenk Makes Inc.’s 2023 Female Founders List

Inc.’s sixth annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies
I’m thrilled to be a part of this list and wanted to share a heartfelt appreciation to the Novi Connect team for helping to make my passion and ideas come to life.
”
— Kimberly Shenk, Co-Founder of Novi Connect
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. today announced its sixth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.
The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of this list and wanted to share a heartfelt appreciation to the Novi Connect team for helping to make my passion and ideas come to life,” states Kimberly Shenk, Co-Founder of Novi Connect. “Our belief is that data is power because it provides transparency to enable better decision-making. And in the beauty industry, technology is what will give brands the transparency they need to make better sourcing decisions so that more sustainable products are developed.”
Kimberly is an Air Force captain veteran and the former Head of Data Science at Eventbrite. There is a consistent thread in her background and accomplishments prove she is “turned on by the impossible.” Kimberly gravitates towards pushing the boundaries and tackling problems that aren’t comfortable to generate progress, which is why she is taking the immense, antiquated $5T chemical industry head-on.
She won the 2013 Richard H. Barchi Prize for her work in the position for “Analytics on Improving Integrated Air & Missile Defense in the Pacific Area of Responsibility.” After the military, she started a second career in the tech industry. She built and led the Data Organization at Eventbrite and led the Product Organization at tech startup Domino Data Lab. Building on her passion for clean products, she co-founded NakedPoppy in 2017, raising $4M to leverage data to bring better products to market. During this time, she discovered how difficult it was to find data on the chemicals being used and develop better, more transparent products. Trying to solve this ultimately led her to start Novi.
She also currently sits on the advisory board of the Data Institute at the University of San Francisco and the advisory board for the non-profit ChemForward.
Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.
“These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year’s list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.
After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.’s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue (April 2023) will be available online on April 4 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 11.
Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Novi
Novi Connect is an e-commerce platform where Contract Manufacturers can easily discover, sample, and purchase raw materials that have been pre-vetted for unique claims and sustainability standards, all in one place. Novi is the modern way to buy raw materials with competitive prices and low MOQs from top suppliers like Croda, BASF, and Univar. With advanced tracking features for documents, samples, payments, shipping, and delivery, Novi is designed so brands and contract manufacturers can bring sustainable products to market faster and at lower unit costs. For more information, visit www.noviconnect.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.