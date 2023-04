Renowned NLP Master Practitioner Herdiana Dewi Nurfika Successfully Conducts Online Emotional Intelligence Training

NLP Master Practitioner & Life Coach Emotional Intelligence Training for Educators Worldwide Participants

The program aimed to help educators develop their own emotional intelligence and improve their ability to support students.

Empowering educators with emotional intelligence is the key to unlocking the full potential of their students, fostering inclusive learning environments, and nurturing a brighter future for all.” — Herdiana Dewi Nurfika

BEKASI, WEST JAVA, INDONESIA, April 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Herdiana Dewi Nurfika, a well-renowned NLP Master Practitioner, Life Coach, and Emotional Intelligence Trainer, has successfully conducted an online Emotional Intelligence Training for educators, with participants from around the world, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, India, the Philippines, USA, UK, UAE, Algeria, Macedonia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Liberia, The Gambia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Sierra Leone, Somalia. Bliss Education Center awarded participants who joined and completed the assignments a certificate of completion by April 20th, 2023. The online training program was designed to provide educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop their emotional intelligence and enhance their ability to teach and support students in developing their emotional intelligence. Participants in the program received training on various topics, including the importance of self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, and social skills in promoting emotional intelligence.One of the participants, a well-known international speaker from the UK, Prof. Dr. Augusta Elizabeth Koroma, shared her thoughts on the training , stating, "A very informative subject area. Great presentation and also insightful teaching." Her feedback indicated the high-quality activity and the value it provided to participants.Herdiana Dewi Nurfika's expertise in emotional intelligence and her passion for helping individuals achieve their full potential has made her a highly sought-after Life Coach and Emotional Intelligence Trainer. She has been featured in numerous media outlets and has conducted training for a diverse range of clients, including individuals, organizations, and educational institutions. She thanked all the participants for their active engagement and commitment to self-improvement.Bliss Education Center is thrilled with the program's success and the participants' positive feedback. The center is committed to providing high-quality training programs that empower educators to support the emotional well-being of their students and create positive learning environments.For more information on upcoming training programs offered by Bliss Education Center, please visit their website at https://blisseducationcenter.business.site/ Contact:Bliss Education CenterEmail: blisseducationcenter@gmail.comPhone: +62 896-6848-4021