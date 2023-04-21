Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,915 in the last 365 days.

Renowned NLP Master Practitioner Herdiana Dewi Nurfika Successfully Conducts Online Emotional Intelligence Training

Herdiana Dewi Nurfika

NLP Master Practitioner & Life Coach

Bliss Education Center

Emotional Intelligence Training for Educators

Bliss Education Center

Worldwide Participants

The program aimed to help educators develop their own emotional intelligence and improve their ability to support students.

Empowering educators with emotional intelligence is the key to unlocking the full potential of their students, fostering inclusive learning environments, and nurturing a brighter future for all.”
— Herdiana Dewi Nurfika
BEKASI, WEST JAVA, INDONESIA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Herdiana Dewi Nurfika, a well-renowned NLP Master Practitioner, Life Coach, and Emotional Intelligence Trainer, has successfully conducted an online Emotional Intelligence Training for educators, with participants from around the world, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, India, the Philippines, USA, UK, UAE, Algeria, Macedonia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Liberia, The Gambia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Sierra Leone, Somalia. Bliss Education Center awarded participants who joined and completed the assignments a certificate of completion by April 20th, 2023. The online training program was designed to provide educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop their emotional intelligence and enhance their ability to teach and support students in developing their emotional intelligence. Participants in the program received training on various topics, including the importance of self-awareness, self-regulation, empathy, and social skills in promoting emotional intelligence.

One of the participants, a well-known international speaker from the UK, Prof. Dr. Augusta Elizabeth Koroma, shared her thoughts on the training, stating, "A very informative subject area. Great presentation and also insightful teaching." Her feedback indicated the high-quality activity and the value it provided to participants.

Herdiana Dewi Nurfika's expertise in emotional intelligence and her passion for helping individuals achieve their full potential has made her a highly sought-after Life Coach and Emotional Intelligence Trainer. She has been featured in numerous media outlets and has conducted training for a diverse range of clients, including individuals, organizations, and educational institutions. She thanked all the participants for their active engagement and commitment to self-improvement.

Bliss Education Center is thrilled with the program's success and the participants' positive feedback. The center is committed to providing high-quality training programs that empower educators to support the emotional well-being of their students and create positive learning environments.

For more information on upcoming training programs offered by Bliss Education Center, please visit their website at https://blisseducationcenter.business.site/

Contact:

Bliss Education Center
Email: blisseducationcenter@gmail.com
Phone: +62 896-6848-4021

Brendon Salim
Brancy Firm
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Renowned NLP Master Practitioner Herdiana Dewi Nurfika Successfully Conducts Online Emotional Intelligence Training

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more