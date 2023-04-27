American Farm Co-Op Launches to Empower and Support Farmers Across the Nation
American Farm Company has this week launched American Farm Co-Op, providing farming businesses with the opportunity to market to thousands of new customers.
Joining the American Farm Co-Op is an effective way for farm families to connect and support one another, and access the resources and support they need to thrive.”IOWA CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American farmers now have a way to reach thousands of potential new customers in the face of challenging economic conditions. The American Farm Company has launched the innovative American Farm Co-Op, a platform for farmers and ag business owners to receive support and to promote their businesses to the wider community.
Members of the American Farm Co-Op will have access to a large platform with direct selling exposure, exclusive discounts, marketing opportunities, and a network of like-minded individuals committed to sustainable agriculture. By working together and sharing resources, farm families can improve their chances of success and ensure the long-term viability of their operations.
"Joining the American Farm Co-Op will be a game-changer for farmers and ag business owners across the nation," said a spokesperson for the organization. "We're excited to empower farmers to take control of their own success and expand this beyond county lines. With the ability to market and ship nationwide easier than ever, the American Farm Co-Op can be just the thing to keep profits and spirits high!"
Cooperating for a bountiful harvest, the American Farm Co-Op is the co-op of the new digital era, offering farmers access to larger and newer markets than they would individually, improving their economic opportunities, supporting sustainable development, and helping revive struggling family farms.
"Joining the American Farm Co-Op is an effective way for farm families to connect and support one another, and access the resources and support they need to thrive," said the spokesperson. "Not only will members see a direct benefit in the form of earnings returned based on patronage, but also they will feel good knowing that their involvement is contributing to the overall economic health of our country."
The first farming businesses to take up the offer of a co-op listing have been amazed by the early success of the venture.
"My website and business are finally getting noticed and I have orders coming in! I'm so thankful for this opportunity, I even have repeat customers now", says Jena Rehmlow from Simply Country Candles.
From meat snack and beef farmers, to beauty and homewares, American Farm Co-Op is on a mission to support farmers nationwide by providing the opportunity for exposure, brand growth and, more importantly, new customers.
For more information on the American Farm Co-Op and how to become a member, visit their website.
