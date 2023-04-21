MERCURY777, LLC AND 4EA, INC. ANNOUNCE MERGER

Launch of Cannabis Elixirs for Health and Wellness
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercury777, LLC, founded in 2017 to develop vertically-integrated cannabis brands, has announced its merger into the holding company 4ea, Inc., a Delaware corporation, established to consolidate its investments and operations to compete in the functional beverage market. 4ea is developing ready-to-drink elixirs made with all-natural ingredients that are designed to address specific health concerns, such as boosting energy, improving sleep, and supporting the immune system.
"Our team is dedicated to enhancing global health by providing our customers with a range of healthy drinks that not only taste great but also offer a range of health benefits," said Nathan Zeke, Founder and Managing Member of Mercury777. “This merger is the culmination of years developing a line of products that act faster and last longer than anything on the market.”
4ea’s elixirs are unique in the market due to their rapid-release and extended effect; providing consumers with botanical absorption in as fast as 30 seconds with sustained effects that last for hours. These shelf-stable, pasteurized elixirs do not require refrigeration and include ingredients such as guarana, bobinsana, damiana and cannabis that are sourced sustainably from organically-grown plants utilizing fair-trade practices with local farmers wherever possible.
"We are thrilled to be introducing our line of elixirs to consumers who are seeking a healthier lifestyle," added Liron Artzi, Founder and President of 4ea, Inc. "Our plant-based superfoods are the perfect addition to any wellness routine and will elevate our customers’ existence."
In addition to its exceptional product line, 4ea boasts a management team with decades of experience and strong advisors across multiple sectors. Its proprietary technology, production processes, and community-based go-to-market strategy give it a distinct advantage in a rapidly growing marketplace.
For more information, please contact pr@ibliss.life or (707) 285-7390.
About 4ea, Inc.
4ea is a functional beverage company that provides customers with a line of fast-acting, long-lasting potions that are promoted at local events and are designed to promote physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellness.. Made with all-natural ingredients, these healthy drinks are designed to address specific wellness concerns, such as boosting energy, improving sleep, and supporting the immune system. 4ea’s IP portfolio includes technology and processes in the areas of agriculture, manufacturing, software and meta-event management (for virtual and/or IRL events) that give it a distinct advantage in a rapidly growing marketplace.
