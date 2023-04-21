JDMBUYSELL Announces New Tool for Finding Unique JDM Cars

Burnaby - April 20, 2023 - JDMBUYSELL, the leading platform for buying and selling JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) cars, announces the launch of its new feature "My Vehicle Alerts" that allows users to receive instant notifications when a vehicle that meets their criteria becomes available on the platform. With "My Vehicle Alerts," customers no longer need to spend hours searching for their dream JDM import. The new tool will do all the work for them.

The "My Vehicle Alerts" feature is designed to make the car search process as effortless as possible. Customers can create custom notifications tailored to their preferences and receive automatic updates whenever a vehicle matching their criteria is available for import. This tool is ideal for customers looking for specific models or brands that are difficult to find in their local markets.

To access "My Vehicle Alerts," customers need to log in to their account and select the "My Vehicle Alerts" option in the drop-down menu. From there, they can fill out the details of the car they want to get alerts for, including the make, model, and year. The feature also includes information about the legal age for importing vehicles in the United States and Canada.

"Our mission is to provide customers with an easy and hassle-free way to import their dream JDM car," said Nawid Niazi, Head of Communications at JDMBUYSELL. "With 'My Vehicle Alerts,' we are taking the car search process to the next level by providing a personalized tool that will save our customers time and effort. Popular JDM imports like the Nissan Skyline, Nissan Silvia, and Toyota Chaser sell quickly, and getting notified as soon as a vehicle is listed gives you an advantage. We believe this feature will enhance our customers' experience and help them find their perfect car faster than ever before."

The "My Vehicle Alerts" feature is available to all JDMBUYSELL customers and is free of charge. Customers can expect to receive email notifications whenever a new listing becomes available for their chosen vehicle.

For more information about the "My Vehicle Alerts" feature and importing JDM cars, please visit the JDMBUYSELL website (https://jdmbuysell.com/).

About JDMBUYSELL

JDMBUYSELL is the leading North American marketplace for buying and selling JDM imports, providing customers with access to a wide range of unique vehicles from Japan. The company is committed to helping buyers and sellers connect across the globe and to educating buyers about how to import a JDM car. To learn more about JDMBUYSELL's platform and services, visit their website (https://jdmbuysell.com/). If you're interested in learning more about importing JDM cars, check out JDMBUYSELL's Ultimate Guide on How to Import a Car from Japan.

