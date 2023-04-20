PRESS RELEASE: Texas Broadband Development Office Seeks Input from Public for Development of Digital Opportunity Plan

TEXAS, April 20 - April 20, 2023 Texas Broadband Development Office Seeks Input from Public for Development of Digital Opportunity Plan Broadband Development Office Invites All Texans to Complete Public Survey (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today that his agency’s Broadband Development Office (BDO) is asking the public for input on internet accessibility, affordability and usage. BDO will use the Digital Opportunity Plan: Public Survey to develop a Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which is required to draw down federal funding for connecting Texans to reliable, high-speed internet. The survey is available starting today and will be open for approximately two months. “Access to reliable, high-speed internet as a means of advancing education, training, employment opportunities, health care and delivery of essential services is critical to the future of our state,” Hegar said. “But we know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most. Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans.” BDO expects to complete the plan this fall. In 2021, the 87th Texas Legislature established BDO. In accordance with the legislation, BDO has been tasked with: Creating an accurate broadband map of eligible and ineligible areas for financial assistance. The map will have a challenge process to dispute any perceived inaccuracies.

Establishing a long-term statewide broadband plan that addresses strategies and goals for expanding access to and further adoption of broadband service.

Awarding grants or other financial instruments to meet the goals of the statewide broadband plan.

Setting the effective threshold speed for broadband service (25 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload).

Engaging in outreach to communities regarding the expansion.

Addressing barriers for future expansion efforts. Go to the Comptroller’s website to learn more about BDO.