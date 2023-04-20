AET Announces Closing of Financing for 1st Commercial Sulfex™ Plant

The plant will process 5,000 barrels of diesel per day, starting from an initial capacity of 1,000 barrels per day. AET has previously operated two pilot plants at its Reno, NV facility and one in the Asia Pacific region to validate the technology. The Sulfex™ process has also been independently verified by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory.
Sulfex™ was invented by AET to reduce sulfur content in sour hydrocarbons to meet ultra-low sulfur specifications. The process also overcomes several shortcomings of conventional hydrodesulfurization (HDS or hydrotreating) technology. These include:
• Severe operating conditions such as high temperatures (~800°F) and pressures (~3500 psig)
• Potential for a runaway reaction
• High capital and operating expenditures
• A hazardous hydrogen environment
• Toxic hydrogen sulfide production
• High carbon dioxide emissions
Sulfex™, the most advanced form of oxidative desulfurization (oxytreating), has the following competitive and environmental advantages over HDS:
• Moderate operating conditions at atmospheric pressure with a maximum of 212°F operating temperatures
• Economical: about one tenth of the CAPEX and lower OPEX when compared to HDS
• Safety: less inflammable reagents and inert liquid byproducts
• Negligible environmental impact
• Smaller, modular, and/or mobile installation options
The plant will be built and installed by Pyramid E&C LLC, a company that has been providing full EPC scope worldwide for conventional and renewable hydrocarbon facilities for more than 25 years. Pyramid has a spotless track record of delivering more than 700 projects, fully meeting safety, quality and performance expectations. The company's plants and processes are characterized by full modularization, decarbonization and digitalization to support the mobility, operational simplicity and ESG initiatives of stakeholders.
GEPO’s Managing Director and AET Director, Paul Alar, stated, “We seek ESG investments such as AET’s Sulfex™ technology with true economic value and opportunity, as opposed to most ESG projects that rely on government subsidies for their existence and which have virtually no chance of prospering or even surviving on their own economic merit.”
“The AET Team is very excited to have been provided with the necessary funding and thus the opportunity to install and showcase its first commercial plant,” stated AET Executive Director, Steve G. Stevanovich.
____________________________________
About Green Energy Private Opportunity, SPV LLC
The Green Energy Private Opportunity, SPV management team has almost 100 years of combined experience managing capital through all market cycles. GEPO’s sister fund was ranked number one in the world in its category multiple times.
About Alternative Environmental Technologies
Alternative Environmental Technologies is an environmental technology company dedicated to comprehensive cost-effective solutions to environmental problems centering on the processing and usage of hydrocarbons. With numerous worldwide patents and patent applications, AET has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally.
Using its protected technologies, AET has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally to:
• Remove as much as 99.9% of all sulfur compounds found in existing high sulfur fuels and middle distillates sourced from various refineries in ways that are both more economical as well as more environmentally friendly
• Enhance combustion efficiency of fuel oil for industrial furnaces and boilers;
• Substitute water for expensive light distillates (i.e. diesel) in producing heavy fuel oil (HFO);
• Reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, the key hurdle to global adoption of biofuel and biodiesel-based products; and
For more information, please contact AET at info@alt-enviro-tech.com or by phone at +1 775 309 4555 or visit us online at www.alt-enviro-tech.com
