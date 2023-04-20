Answering the Call from #YesWV – Meet Lauttamus Communications & Security

The Lauttamus name has become synonymous with effective, comprehensive communications and security solutions. What started in 1967 as a workshop in Al Lauttamus’ garage and a mobile showroom in his car trunk has expanded to include four locations and an impressive portfolio of services ready to meet any customer’s telecommunication needs. The company builds 911 centers for government agencies – police, fire, and EMS – but their work doesn’t stop there. From two-way radios and radio rentals and solutions to distributed antenna systems, paging, tower, and answering services, security solutions, and vehicle upfitting, Lauttamus stands ready to help consumers in both professional and personal capacities across a wide range of markets. Recent notable projects within the state include design-build work with WVU MedCom, which provides emergency air medical services to all 55 counties in West Virginia, as well as work with WVU Medicine on the West Virginia Medical Center, for which Lauttamus provided the Center’s mission critical communications network.

In its second generation of ownership with Paul Lauttamus at the helm, the company has grown five-fold, but it has not forgotten its commitment to community service locally and statewide. The company has donated more than $2 million to both governments and nonprofits monetarily and in labor and equipment. Lauttamus also takes great pride in its adherence to the highest ethical standards and customer service in the hope of achieving a mutually beneficial customer-provider relationship.

In addition to prioritizing good corporate citizenship, Lauttaumus takes pride in its commitment to recycling everything from electronic equipment to paper and cardboard, and takes its responsibility to be good stewards of the environment very seriously. That environmental stewardship is something Lauttamus hopes customers will expect from each experience they have with the company. Headquartered in Weirton, Lauttamus Communications & Security has a strong reputation of quality work, integrity, passion, strong ethics, and customer service. We’re thrilled they said #YESWV and proud they continue to call West Virginia home.