Unique Word Search Puzzle released for PC, Mac, Android and iOS Devices

Mobile and PC Word game played against an AI and other game players

Challenge several major Wordsmiths at the weekly challenge game”
— ChiefWizard
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio Wireless Marvels has released a unique word puzzle game called WordSpiral. Players look for valid words consisting of neighboring letters on a spiral game board and double-click the last letter to ‘select’ the word. Valid words are scored and removed from the board one letter at a time moving the letters behind it down one cell at a time to fill in the holes. You watch the game board shrink and shrink as words are located. The goal is to clear the game board of all letters.

Lively background music accompanies key clicks and word removal sounds during gameplay. If you are stuck, you can always ask the built-in AI for a HINT. After the player is done, they can ask the AI to play the same game and wait to be surprised at the thousands of words it might be able to find on the very same game board.

When you have honed your skills you are ready to compete against other WordSpiral players in the weekly competition. Enter different solutions as many times as you wish during the week to put yourself at the top of the leaderboard. Games run from 12:01 am Sunday to Sunday.

You can find the game on Steam, the Play Store, the App Store, and the Amazon Appstore. Gameplay information and videos are at: https://WordSpiral.Website

For more information contact info@WordSpiral.Website

A 30-second gameplay video is: here.

Jay Moskowitz
Wireless
info@wordspiral.website
WordSpiral Gameplay

