Date: April 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM ET

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and FDA are pleased to host a virtual workshop (using Zoom Platform) titled Recombinant Protein-Based COVID-19 Vaccines. The goals of the workshop are to provide: 1) a forum for product sponsors to discuss progress and technical challenges in the manufacturing when changing strain composition to currently circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2; and 2) an open forum for collaborative discussions to facilitate advancement of recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccines.

This workshop is a virtual event, held on April 27, 2023, from 9:00 am EDT to 1:00 pm EDT and comprised of external speakers, presentations, and panel discussions with experts in COVID-19 vaccine development from academia, government, and industry.

Topics:

United States Government Partners - SARS-CoV-2 epidemiology, need for continuous investment in COVID-19 vaccines including novel and next generation vaccines

Product Sponsors - Challenges for timely launch of periodic updated vaccines

Panel Discussion – Overcoming challenges to address strain updates and pandemic readiness.