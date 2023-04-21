Call for Artists! 2024 Solo & Group Exhibitions

The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is accepting solo and group applications for exhibitions to be held in 2024. Applications are open to the Montana art community.
The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is accepting solo and group applications for exhibitions to be held in 2024. Applications are open to the Montana art community.
BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoot is committed to championing the Montana art community. The corporate exhibit space is open to the public and hosts rotating works by Montana artists for the enjoyment of employees and the community. The gallery has an expansive open area for sculpture and boasts over 100 square feet of vertical exhibit surfaces. One exhibiting artist described it as “…arguably the finest gallery space in the area.”
All work sold through the gallery is commission-free, and underwriting is provided for opening receptions. The exhibits of Montana-only artists rotate approximately every three months and are selected by the Zoot Committee for the Arts.
Public hours are 9am to 4pm, Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the Zoot art gallery website at zootartgallery.com or contact Carol Lehmann, Gallery Coordinator, at carol.lehmann@zootweb.com.
Call Deadline: June 16th, 2023
Notification of Acceptance: On or before July 15th, 2023
Accepted Mediums: All
Application: zootartgallery.com
About Zoot
Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for some of the world’s largest organizations. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs, including loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition, and more. zootsolutions.com
