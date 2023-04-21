Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,845 in the last 365 days.

Call for Artists! 2024 Solo & Group Exhibitions

A palette with paint and a hand with a brush dipping into the paint with text announcing a call for artists in Montana to exhibit at the Zoot Enterprises Art Gallery. Deadline June 16, 2023. Information and Application at zootartgallery.com.

The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is accepting solo and group applications for exhibitions to be held in 2024. Applications are open to the Montana art community.

Company logo for Zoot Enterprises, Inc.

Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for some of the world’s largest organizations.

The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is accepting solo and group applications for exhibitions to be held in 2024. Applications are open to the Montana art community.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoot is committed to championing the Montana art community. The corporate exhibit space is open to the public and hosts rotating works by Montana artists for the enjoyment of employees and the community. The gallery has an expansive open area for sculpture and boasts over 100 square feet of vertical exhibit surfaces. One exhibiting artist described it as “…arguably the finest gallery space in the area.”

All work sold through the gallery is commission-free, and underwriting is provided for opening receptions. The exhibits of Montana-only artists rotate approximately every three months and are selected by the Zoot Committee for the Arts.

Public hours are 9am to 4pm, Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the Zoot art gallery website at zootartgallery.com or contact Carol Lehmann, Gallery Coordinator, at carol.lehmann@zootweb.com.

Call Deadline: June 16th, 2023
Notification of Acceptance: On or before July 15th, 2023
Accepted Mediums: All
Application: zootartgallery.com

About Zoot
Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for some of the world’s largest organizations. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs, including loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition, and more. zootsolutions.com

Carol Lehmann
Zoot Enterprises
carol.lehmann@zootweb.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Call for Artists! 2024 Solo & Group Exhibitions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more