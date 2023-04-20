Software Company Zuar Now Completely Climate Neutral

Just in Time for Earth Day, Zuar Receives Certification for Their Ambitious Work Offsetting and Reducing Carbon Emissions
A company that cares for the environment is a company that cares for its team members, its customers, and its community.”
— Whitney Myers, CEO of Zuar
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuar, an Austin-based software company, is proud to announce that it is officially Climate Neutral Certified. Zuar joins the growing movement of companies achieving the Climate Neutral Certified standard by measuring its greenhouse gas emissions, acting on emission reduction plans, and then offsetting their footprint with eligible-verified credits.
Climate Neutral Certified is the leading consumer label for climate neutrality. It is earned by organizations that have chosen to be accountable for the greenhouse gas emissions generated in the production, operations, and shipping of their goods and services.
Zuar's has worked to improve operational efficiencies, encouraging sustainably as part of the company's culture, and expanding the company's philanthropic endeavors beyond simply purchasing offsets.
“A company that cares for the environment is a company that cares for its team members, its customers, and its community,” says Whitney Myers, CEO of Zuar. “Zuar leads our customers into the future, and by becoming carbon neutral, we're aiming for a better one.”
Zuar's first initiative will be to reduce energy at offices and controlled facilities through energy conservation measures. Consumption will be reduced by 30% by adjusting thermostat temperatures throughout its offices in 2023. Server efficiency measures will be employed to reduce energy consumption by 50% by the end of 2023, with green processes being adopted to reduce the amount of energy used for our website and databases.
Zuar has also purchased offsets from the India Gujarat State Wind Farm, to compensate for Zuar's past emissions as its reduction actions are implemented. This step supports Zuar’s climate neutrality designation, as the offsets accelerate climate progress by reducing dependency on fossil fuels.
“Climate Neutral Certified companies are demonstrating immediate action on climate change is possible and essential,” says Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral. “Climate Neutral Certified brands have built a powerful movement that gives companies and consumers meaningful ways to act on climate—today. They are leading the way, taking immediate voluntary action to address their carbon emissions, and engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before.”
Climate Neutral’s certification builds on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement and neutrality. All certified brands must measure cradle-to-customer greenhouse gas emissions each year to maintain certification. Then, a brand must commit to reduction action plans to cut future emissions within a 12-24 month timeline, reporting progress on those plans annually. Finally, certified brands must invest in eligible-verified carbon credits to compensate for all of their emissions, directing investment into critical projects that remove and avoid emissions. The brand’s certification data is publicly available on Climate Neutral’s website, and the process is repeated annually when companies recertify. Learn more about Climate Neutral and its community of certified brands at climateneutral.org.
About Zuar
Zuar is an Inc. 5000 software company dedicated to helping companies with their data. Zuar is a solution that simplifies your data stack. Collect data from tons of sources, transform and model that data, send it to your preferred storage destination, visualize the data, and share your insights through secure portals. Did we mention that Zuar lets you automate all of this? See why data pros love Zuar. For more information visit http://www.zuar.com.
About Climate Neutral
A 501(c)3 nonprofit, Climate Neutral leads a global movement of individuals and companies to eliminate carbon emissions. Our label, Climate Neutral Certified, is a trusted, independent standard for climate neutrality. It empowers consumers to find brands that are leading on immediate climate action. All companies that get certified must reduce and compensate for all of their emissions from making and delivering products and services. Climate Neutral works with over 400 companies and their label can be found on millions of products worldwide.
