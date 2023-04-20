Image One USA Named a 2023 Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Image One is a national commercial cleaning franchise that provides necessary training, tools, and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.
Nearly 12,000 franchisees representing over 135 low-cost brands participated in Franchise Business Review’s franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. The brands that were named to the list of the best low-cost franchises to buy had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in FBR’s satisfaction survey.
Image One franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity.
“One of the most common myths around buying a franchise is that it’s too expensive. But what many people don’t know is that there are a number of very solid business opportunities out there that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don’t require a huge financial investment,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Approximately one-third of the franchise companies we survey have initial investments starting under $100K, and with financing, many can be started for as little as $15-$20K, with a few options starting under $10K. More importantly, the franchises that made this year’s list of the Top Low-Cost Franchises have average owner satisfaction 12% higher than our industry benchmark, making them all excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership.”
In the Franchise Business Review survey of owners, the franchise scored very well across a number of categories and particularly excelled in “Core Values.” FBR is an objective third-party surveyor of franchise systems. Every active franchise owner was encouraged to participate and many Image One owners took part.
“We’re thrilled that our franchisees consider us strong franchise and that FBR ranked us among the top low cost franchise options in the marketplace,” said Tim Conn, President and co-founder of Image One. “If franchisees are pleased with their returns and feel rewarded aiding their community, it brings a sense of happiness to everyone involved.”
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Cape Coral, and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
Contacts:
Franchise Business Review
Ali Forman
B2B Marketing Director
603.319.4818
aforman@franchisebusinessreview.com
