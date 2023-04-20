Supportbench Awarded Leader in Value-for-Money in Customer Support and Service Category by Capterra

2023 Industry Leaders in Value-for-Money in Customer Support by Capterra

The premium customer support software recognized for delivering exceptional value and functionality in the competitive market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Supportbench, a leading provider of premium customer support software for Enterprise Support Teams and growing B2B businesses, is proud to announce its recent recognition as the leader in Value-for-Money in the Customer Support and service category by Capterra.

Capterra, an online platform offering unbiased software reviews, comparisons, and resources, is a valuable tool for businesses looking to find the right software solutions for their needs. Its directories cover over 700 categories, and Capterra has helped millions of businesses make informed software purchasing decisions.

This recognition is particularly significant as it is based on genuine user reviews, highlighting the trust and satisfaction that Supportbench's customers have in its software.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Capterra. It reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and functionality to our customers while maintaining a premium quality," said Nooshin Alibhai, CEO of Supportbench. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a customer support software solution that not only meets but exceeds the needs of growing and professionalizing support teams."

Supportbench has achieved this recognition through its customer-centric approach, understanding the unique needs of its customers, and providing personalized, responsive support. The software is designed to be intuitive, user-friendly, and scalable, ensuring that support teams can work efficiently and provide excellent service to their customers.

"Our customers' success is our success, and this recognition further validates our dedication to providing feature-rich, value-driven solutions," continued Alibhai. "We will continue to innovate and improve our offering, ensuring that Supportbench remains the go-to choice for support teams looking for exceptional value and functionality."

In addition to this prestigious recognition, Supportbench continues to receive positive feedback from its user base, solidifying its reputation as a premium software solution for customer support teams.

About Supportbench

Supportbench is a premium customer support software designed for b2b enterprise support teams and businesses in need of more advanced and feature-rich tools. With a focus on delivering exceptional value, ease of use, and scalability, Supportbench has become the preferred choice for businesses looking to professionalize and grow their support teams. To learn more about Supportbench, visit https://supportbench.com .