Certified Financial Fiduciary® Designation Achieves Accreditation

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries®, the leading provider of holistic fiduciary education, training, and certification, is proud to announce that it has successfully met all requirements for its Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation to be accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). The Certified Financial Fiduciary designation was created to provide all the information, tools, and resources needed for financial professionals to ensure they are compliant with and adhering to all prevailing fiduciary standards. Additionally, the Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation is the only designation that focuses solely on training financial professionals to be true holistic fiduciaries and is recognized by clients as a designation meant to help protect them.
"We are proud to have achieved the accreditation of a trusted, third-party organization such as ANAB. The level of difficulty that has been overcome to reach this point is simply astounding " says Rick McClanahan, Chief Executive Officer of NACFF®. "This accolade is a testament to our commitment since 2016 to delivering only the best professional fiduciary training, and certifications, and championing responsible fiduciary practices in our industry."
The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accreditation mark is a symbol of excellence, recognized worldwide by employers, industry leaders, hiring managers, and credential holders. Since its launch in 2003, its personnel certification accreditation program based on the international standard ISO/IEC 17024:2012 has helped certification programs make the journey from good to great.
The ANAB accreditation brings these distinct values to the Certified Financial Fiduciary® designation and its designees:
• The ANAB symbol signals to an employer that the credential holder has undergone a valid, fair, and reliable assessment to verify that they have the necessary competencies to practice.
• ANAB accreditation provides an added layer of legal defensibility against invalid claims.
• Many government agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Federal and State OSHA, and the FDA, rely on ANAB accreditation as it assures the competency of the certification program.
• The accountability and transparency built into the ANAB process supports conformity assessment attestations and can result in reduced liability insurance.
“Achieving third-party accreditation is no easy feat. Of the 200+ credentials now available to financial professionals, only ten others have earned this prestigious distinction,” says McClanahan. “To be among them is an incredible honor and we are humbled and proud to join their elite ranks. Additionally, investors can now have complete peace of mind knowing that a Certified Financial Fiduciary® has an in-depth understanding of fiduciary responsibility, and as a client their best interests will always be the priority. As a result, all Certified Financial Fiduciaries can proudly and confidently advertise this certification to their clients – it is a true benefit to investors!”
The National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries (NACFF) is an organization for fiduciary training and certification. It is dedicated to providing financial professionals with the necessary tools and resources to ensure compliance with today’s rigorous financial fiduciary standards. The Certified Financial Fiduciary designation is the only financial fiduciary designation that focuses on holistic financial fiduciary practices exclusively. Visit https://nationalcffassociation.org, connect with us on LinkedIn, and Facebook, or call 704-930-0032 for more information about NACFF.
About ANSI
The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) coordinates the U.S. voluntary standards and conformity assessment system, serving the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
About ANAB
The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test, and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers.
