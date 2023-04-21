CarltonOne Engagement expands executive team to accelerate business growth

Toronto’s CarltonOne Engagement boosts leadership talent and restructures as new client wins project another year of dramatic growth.
2023 will be a pivotal year for CarltonOne. We have contracted some very significant new global clients and their programs will dramatically accelerate our growth for many years.”
— Rob Purdy
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CarltonOne Engagement, recognized as one of the top 50 most inspiring workplaces in North America, has expanded its senior leadership team with new hires and new responsibilities for long-term employees.
• Nicolas Chaumartin joins CarltonOne as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for optimizing revenue potential across our business. Previously Nicolas was the CRO at Scalefast and VP Digital Strategic Alliances at IDEMIA
• Scott Browne, CPA, CA joined COE in September as our Chief Financial Officer. He was previously the CFO at Horizon Studios, Densify, Longview Solutions and Terago
• Bosco Chan, CPA, CFA joins CarltonOne as Vice President of Finance, responsible for financial planning and analysis. Previously Bosco was the CFO at Flowcast, and VP Finance at Horizon Studios, Densify and Terago Inc.
• Jasbinder Mann, CPA, CGA joins CarltonOne as Vice President of Finance, responsible for accounting, tax and financial reporting. Previously Jas was the VP Finance at MCI Onehealth Technologies and Longview Solutions
• Coby Schneider joins CarltonOne as Vice President of Legal Affairs, responsible for all our legal strategy and compliance. Coby has worked as a senior IP lawyer at some of Canada’s most prestigious law firms including Bennett Jones, Miller Thomson, Goodwin IP Law and Sim, Hughes, Ashton & McKay.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Nicolas, Scott, Bosco, Jas and Coby to our team,” CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said. “We’ve been privileged to attract some of the sharpest minds in the rewards, recognition, incentive, and loyalty space. They join a team of over 350 employees, from our HQ here in Toronto, to our offices in Sydney, London, Amsterdam, Jordan, Manila, Chennai and more.”
In 2022, CarltonOne further strengthened its leadership with four key improvements:
• Kevin Ireland, one of our longest serving employees, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, rewarding his 15-year tenure and significant operational expertise. Kevin is responsible for the daily operations of our global platforms
• Rachel Shapiro became the Vice President of Human Resources, responsible for talent acquisition and ensuring CarltonOne’s workplace culture enriches and enables all employees to achieve their highest performance.
• Sam Henechowicz was promoted to Chief Technology Officer, responsible for our global development team and leading our transition to a PaaS organization
• Chris Mitchell, who has helped architect our product development over the last 15 years, now leads our new Product Management Team as Chief Product Officer, responsible for innovation in our core Power2Motivate and Global Rewards platforms.
“2023 will be a pivotal year for CarltonOne,” Rob Purdy said. “We have contracted some very significant new global clients and their programs will dramatically accelerate our growth for many years. We have an exceptionally talented team in place to maximize these exciting opportunities, and further deepen the close relationships we have with our current clients and partners.”
