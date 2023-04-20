JBG SMITH Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

JBG SMITH, ((JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the accomplishments achieved across its operating portfolio in 2022.

Notable achievements and metrics in the report include:

Environmental

Maintained carbon neutrality across the operating portfolio for Scope 1 and 2 emissions

5-Star rated and top performing GRESB Sector Leader in Diversified Office/Residential for its operating portfolio and Development Pipeline

Recognized as an ENERGYSTAR Certification National recipient

Social

Provided more than $65 million in financing to preserve approximately 2,565 units through the Washington Housing Initiative (WHI) Impact Pool

Awarded "Best ESG Investment Fund: Real Estate" by ESG Investing

Recognized in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Governance

Established cross-functional ESG Committee to advise the Board on ESG oversight and climate change risk management

Maintained the gender balance composition of JBG SMITH's Board of Trustees to include four women, one of whom identifies as African American

Updated organizational mission and core values

Continued to align JBG SMITH's ESG reporting to the Sustainable Accounting Standard Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD)

"An orderly transition to a low-carbon future must be grounded in transparency, communication of progress, and challenge triage," said Kimberly Pexton, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at JBG SMITH. "In order to remain competitive and on track to reach our 2030 goals, we are staying ahead of emerging technologies and considering how we will leverage them to enhance our efforts and achieve carbon emission reductions at-scale, all while continuing to use the ample technology available to us today."

In addition to JBG SMITH's strides in sustainability, the company continues to prioritize social value by investing in workforce housing through the WHI Impact Pool, leasing retail spaces with strategic intent, and protecting and expanding green spaces.

JBG SMITH's Board of Trustees remains focused on enhancing shareholder value, including aligning ESG priorities with long-term business plans. As such, ESG strategy, climate change risks, and performance data are woven throughout the company's public disclosure documents and investor communications. This year's report continues to incorporate key performance indicators with the frameworks that support JBG SMITH's impact on climate change – United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG's), and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). In addition, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K included important financial and non-financial disclosures as recommended by SASB and TCFD. JBG SMITH's ESG Report provides specific data as defined by these organizations, including critical performance information regarding the impacts of climate change on its business.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately two-thirds of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters, which is being developed by JBG SMITH; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of next-generation public and private 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 15.3 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.7 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH's capital allocation strategy is to shift the majority of its portfolio to multifamily and concentrate its office assets in National Landing. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

