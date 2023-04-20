Materion Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3

Materion Corporation MTRN is scheduled to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on May 3, 2023, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. EST that morning.

Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer; Shelly Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and John Zaranec, Chief Accounting Officer, will represent Materion Corporation on the call.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

To participate, please dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international participants and enter participant passcode 545309. Please be sure to dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A live webcast will be available on the company's website (www.materion.com). To access the webcast, click on Events & Presentations under the Investor Relations page.

A recorded playback of the call will be available until May 17, 2023, at (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 for international calls; replay ID number is 46834. An archive of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,700 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

