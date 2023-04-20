Holly Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.35 per LP unit

There were 2,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,627 in the last 365 days.
The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. HEP has declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per unit for the first quarter of 2023. The distribution will be paid on May 11, 2023 to unitholders of record on May 1, 2023.
HEP plans to announce results for its first quarter of 2023 on May 4, 2023 before the opening of trading on the NYSE and has scheduled a webcast conference on May 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.
The webcast may be accessed at:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/866338392
Qualified Tax Notice:
This press release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that one hundred percent (100.0%) of HEP's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, HEP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.
About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:
Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including subsidiaries of HF Sinclair Corporation. HEP, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "project," "expect," "will," "plan," "goal," "forecast," "strategy," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "believe," "may," and similar expressions and statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and those of our general partner using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although we and our general partner believe that such expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, neither we nor our general partner can give assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. All statements concerning our expectations for future results of operations are based on forecasts for our existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. Our forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to:
The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005952/en/