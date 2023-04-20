Automotive Electronics Market Outlook, In-Depth Insights by Top Manufacturers, Business Strategies, Sales and Revenue, and Research Report 2023-2028

The global Automotive Electronics Market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of automobiles among the masses.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Automotive Electronics Market Share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global automotive electronics market size reached US$ 301.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 452.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028. Automotive electronics are specially designed for vehicles, including engine management, ignition, radio, carputers, telematics, and in-car entertainment systems. They are utilized in automobiles for automobile operations such as to improve the driving act, fuel efficiency, and comfort of the drivers and riders. They can be subjected to more extreme temperature ranges than commercial electronics. They are classified into different types based on domains such as Engine Electronics, Transmission Electronics, Chassis Electronics, Passive Safety, Driver Assistance, Passenger Comfort, Entertainment Systems, Electronic, and Integrated Cockpit Systems.

Industry Demand:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising integration and implementation of advanced safety systems such as automatic airbags, emergency braking, parking assistance systems, and lane departure warning to reduce road accidents. In line with this, the features such as accident data recorder systems, alcohol ignition interlocks, and emergency call systems are widely adopted to safeguard in-vehicle passengers and are anticipated to contribute to the market growth significantly. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Electric Vehicles (EV) is catalyzing the demand for automotive electronics components. Apart from this, the rapid technological advancements related to in-vehicle safety and rising government regulations to minimize road accidents are propelling the market. Moreover, automotive manufacturing companies worldwide are working in the electronics sector by innovating technologically advanced systems for improved safety, entertainment, and comfort features in vehicles, likely to offer numerous opportunities for the market. Besides, the growing integration of the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud Computing in vehicles is providing a boost to the market. Additionally, the escalating automation and usage of digital solutions in the automotive industry, which incorporate numerous electronic techniques, is providing an impetus to the market.



Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Electronic Control Unit

Sensors

Current Carrying Devices

Others



Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Breakup by Application:

ADAS

Infotainment

Body Electronics

Safety Systems

Powertrain



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



