Drummond statement on OCCA's Glossip ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 20, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the following remarks today after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) denied his motion to vacate the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip and remand the case back to district court. In addition, the Court denied the State’s motion for a stay of execution.

"While I respect the Court of Criminal Appeals’ opinion, I am not willing to allow an execution to proceed despite so many doubts. Ensuring the integrity of the death penalty demands complete certainty. I will thoroughly review the ruling and consider what steps should be taken to ensure justice."

