TraitWare Joins the FIDO Alliance - Calling for Strong Authentication for All
TraitWare joins global leaders with a shared mission to secure and simplify access to digital valuables
TraitWare is rooted in the belief that passwordless authentication is the future of security, with a clear vision for a world free of the frustrations and risks that come with password-based access.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TraitWare, Inc., leading innovator and provider of real passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) for true zero trust access™, today announces its membership in the FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Alliance. TraitWare’s decision to join FIDO further substantiates its longstanding commitment to the highest quality and security standards and unparalleled ease of use for its customers and partners.
— Heath Spencer - CEO, TraitWare
TraitWare joins fellow members such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Bank of America, Mastercard, and Visa, along with regulatory bodies such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) with a mission to help build strong authentication standards that will reduce reliance on passwords.
“TraitWare has always been rooted in the belief that strong MFA (passwordless authentication) is the future of security, with a clear vision for a world free of the frustrations and risks that come with password-based access. The FIDO Alliance shares that vision and compliments the foundations of our technology and our company,” said TraitWare CEO, Heath Spencer. “We are thrilled to work alongside other industry leaders to help make strong authentication widely accessible for businesses of all sizes.”
FIDO authentication protocols use public key cryptography to strengthen authentication and attestation. Public key cryptography is more secure than passwords, SMS, or OTPs and makes authentication easier for customers and service providers.
“The FIDO Alliance is proud of associate member TraitWare for its dedication to the vision of industry standards for strong authentication. They join a powerful FIDO ecosystem vital to widespread adoption of interoperable, strong authentication that simplifies the user experience while raising security and privacy at the same time,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance.
While it is a widely accepted truth that compromised passwords or shared secrets account for most cyber-attacks, it is also true that the number one reason for the lack of adoption of strong MFA is added friction for the user. TraitWare fixes friction, with patented technology that combines Single Sign-On (SSO) and up to four factors of authentication that are ‘invisible’ to the user - meaning fewer steps (just three touches) to log in. A rotating dynamic key (behavioral biometric) that is built into the TraitWare app on a device the user already carries means enhanced security and a virtually frictionless user experience.
TraitWare was built from the ground up using Zero Trust architecture, deploying Phishing-resistant MFA, and is entirely passwordless from enrollment to login. TraitWare eliminates phishable or shareable factors for authentication, vastly reducing the risk of attack and simplifying enrollment, login, and access control with single-step authentication.
About TraitWare
TraitWare’s enterprise-class, patented, plug-and-play solution combines native Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO) to eliminate the need for any shareable or phishable secrets - making life easier for users, increasing security for organizations, and reducing IT support costs. With TraitWare, enterprises can manage all authentications from a single console. The award-winning authentication platform and mobile app offers NIST AAL2-level authentication assurance, full end-to-end deployment options for Enterprise (SAML, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSH) & WordPress, and simple user login, without usernames or passwords. This eliminates associated vulnerabilities including phishing, theft, or misuse.
