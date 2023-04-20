Allogene Therapeutics Appoints Timothy Moore as Chief Technical Officer

Former Kite Pharma Executive Responsible for the Development and Commercial Launch of Two of the Most Successful Autologous CAR T Manufacturing Processes in the Industry



/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, today announced the appointment of Timothy Moore to Executive Vice President, Chief Technical Officer effective April 24, 2023. The selection of Mr. Moore, the former Executive Vice President, Technical Operations of Kite Pharma responsible for the global development of two of the most commercially successful autologous CAR T manufacturing processes in the industry, reinforces the Company’s mission to being the first to bring an AlloCAR T product to market. Mr. Moore succeeds Alison Moore, Ph.D., who intends to serve as a consultant to Allogene.

“As we look ahead to what could be the industry’s first regulatory submission for an allogeneic CAR T product, we are thrilled to welcome Tim Moore to our team. Tim is a cell manufacturing pioneer, and as a valued colleague during our days together at Kite, there is no one more qualified to lead this critical function at this time. Once again, we both look forward to bringing to patients the next generation CAR T,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “I would also like to thank Alison Moore for her accomplishments over the last five years. Not only has she built a stellar technical operations foundation, she exemplifies the spirit and dedication of our entire organization as we navigate the journey that comes with being a ‘pioneer’ in drug development.”

“During an event in 2016, I first used the phrase ‘Every Day Matters’ as we worked to reduce manufacturing timelines for autologous CAR T therapies. Years later, this phrase is even more prescient as we witness how the lengthy manufacturing impacts patients who must wait weeks, or even months, to receive FDA approved autologous CAR T therapy. As the person responsible for developing operational strategies to reduce manufacturing risk and mitigate supply chain challenges inherent to autologous therapies, I know the only way to deliver CAR T at scale and in a timely manner is through an allogeneic approach,” said Mr. Moore. “I’ve long admired the team at Allogene and their mission. I would like to thank my colleague Alison for her foundational work and vision building a premiere allogeneic cell therapy product manufacturing operation at Allogene and I am thrilled to now be a part of the team whose goal is to bring the next generation of CAR T products to patients.”

Mr. Moore has more than three decades of leadership experience in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and operations. Mr. Moore was Executive Vice President, Technical Operations at Kite Pharma (now a Gilead company) from 2016 to 2019, where he was responsible for the process development, manufacturing, quality and supply chain for Yescarta®, the first FDA approved CAR T therapy for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He and his team also developed the manufacturing process for Kite’s second FDA approved autologous CAR T therapy, Tecartus®. Mr. Moore expanded biopharmaceutical operations to serve and support the US and EU as well as key partners in Asia. Most recently, he continued his effort of advancing the field of engineered cell manufacturing as Chief Operating Officer of Instil Bio, and President and Chief Operating Officer of PACT Pharma. Prior to Kite, Mr. Moore served as the Senior Vice President, Head of Global Technical Operations – Biologics of Genentech, Inc. and as a member of the Genentech Executive Committee where he oversaw global leadership for more than 7,500 professionals across 10 internal sites and over 37 contract manufacturing organizations, as well as global manufacturing and end-to-end quality supply performance of more than 20 biological product families. He also serves as a Board member for Cerus and BioLife Solutions. Mr. Moore received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Tulsa University and a M.S. in Engineering Management from Northwestern University.

