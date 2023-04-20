Introducing PromptPal: A Unique, AI-Driven Social Platform for Engaging Conversations

PromptPal will be available on every platform and as an app on Google Play and the Apple App Store

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- TheGoodz Delivery Inc., a St. Louis-based technology company, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking application, PromptPal . This innovative platform offers a unique social experience, blending AI-driven conversations with an interactive network that enables users to like, share, search and reuse content.PromptPal sets itself apart by empowering users to create custom chat templates, known as Prompts, reminiscent of Google Forms. These Prompts facilitate dynamic and shareable conversations, bringing users and AI together. The platform also boasts a range of entertaining features, including the ability to transform images into GIFs, and, according to its creators, has the potential to supplant all other social media platforms.Leveraging the power of DALL-E and ChatGPT, PromptPal provides a more cohesive user experience than its predecessors. “We've built an App-Engine that allows us to rapidly develop and launch applications, anticipating the upcoming release of iOS 17 and its support for third-party app stores," stated Tristen Harr, Chief Technology Officer at TheGoodz Delivery Inc.PromptPal is available on every platform as a native app, including iOS, Android, Mac, Linux, Windows, iPads and Android Tablets. It will also be available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.Of the 30-plus applications the company has developed, Harr considers PromptPal the most refined, with continuous improvements driven by invaluable user feedback.PromptPal’s tech stack is Flutter and Herr said the PromptPal application “might be the best Flutter app you’ve ever seen.”“We believe it feels even smoother than other platforms, such as Twitter and Snapchat, and can displace all social media,” he added. “We’re really pushing the limits of what’s possible. Plus, users won’t have to worry about annoying service disruptions and glitching caused by internal turmoil, such as what’s happening at another social platform owned by a certain billionaire.”PromptPal was born from a desire to explore generative AI advances and capitalize on the affordable API costs. Harr sees AI integration as a crucial aspect of enhancing user experiences in future applications. He believes that adding social elements to AI-driven conversations makes them more engaging and appealing to a wider audience.By offering a platform for users to share their AI-generated content, PromptPal provides an interactive space that goes beyond one-on-one AI interactions. As Harr noted, “It’s sometimes more interesting to read your friends' AI fan fiction or watch someone play tic-tac-toe or checkers with ChatGPT than to engage with AI alone.”Harr also pointed out that 98 percent of Reddit’s monthly active users don’t create posts or comments, highlighting the appeal of “lurking” in online communities. PromptPal addresses this by offering a searchable, public chat history that allows users to engage with AI-driven conversations while saving energy and resources.To discover more about PromptPal or download the app, visit promptpal.io ###