Governor Shapiro Tours Cabinetworks Expansion in Huntingdon County, Highlights Investment to Create Over 300 New Manufacturing Jobs in Mt. Union

Governor Shapiro’s budget proposes a $12 million increase to the Pennsylvania First program, the same program that supported Cabinetworks expansion in Huntingdon County.

Huntingdon County, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Acting Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger toured the Mt. Union facility of Cabinetworks, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company making a $23 million investment that will create 327 new manufacturing jobs in Huntingdon County.

With financial support from the Commonwealth, Cabinetworks announced a $23 million investment into the expansion of its existing Mount Union manufacturing facility after it received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a Pennsylvania First grant and workforce development grants. Governor Shapiro’s budget proposes a $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First program to ensure funding opportunities for more expansion projects are available to bring future transformational investments and high paying jobs to rural Pennsylvania.

“Under my Administration, Pennsylvania is open for business, and we are making investments in rural Pennsylvania to ensure communities like Huntingdon County have every opportunity for economic growth,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Cabinetworks made a commitment to Mount Union and to Pennsylvania – a commitment that will bring 327 new jobs to this community – and my Administration is proud to partner with them and other companies like it to create more opportunities like this all across Pennsylvania.”

“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is aggressively competing with other states to keep growing companies here and attract businesses looking to set up shop in our Commonwealth,” said Acting DCED Secretary Siger. “To succeed, we are creating growth-focused policies and breaking down bureaucratic barriers to ensure more job-creating projects like Cabinetworks happen here.”

Cabinetworks Group is the largest independently-owned manufacturer and distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry in the United States, and the expansion project will help to create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple rural Pennsylvania counties.

“This facility is a huge transitional effort for us, supporting the growth of Cabinetworks Group, and we’re going to do some very exciting things here in Mount Union,” said Vice President at Manufacturing at Cabinetworks Group Chad Miller. “It’s all about the support we’ve gotten at every level of government and at every level of community. I couldn’t be happier with where we are eight months into the project, and days like today make us very confident that for the next few years, we’re really going to grow and succeed.”

Last month, Governor Shapiro unveiled his first budget proposal filled with commonsense solutions to the most pressing issues Pennsylvanians face. The Governor is prioritizing increased funding to attract and retain businesses like Cabinetworks in Pennsylvania, and in addition to the proposed $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program, his budget invests 50 percent more in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth.

