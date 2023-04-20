Harris Teeter celebrates Cary, N.C. Fuel Center opening with $0.40 per gallon fuel discount

Harris Teeter is proud to welcome customers to its Maynard Crossing Fuel Center in Cary, N.C. as the company celebrates its grand opening April 21 – April 23 with a $0.40 off per gallon fuel promotion.

MATTHEWS, N.C., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is proud to welcome customers to its Maynard Crossing Fuel Center in Cary, N.C. as the company celebrates its grand opening April 21 – April 23 with a $0.40 off per gallon fuel promotion.

The Fuel Center will offer customers $0.03 off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card. Shoppers are encouraged to fill up during the grand opening when the Center will feature a special $0.40 off per gallon discount April 21 – April 23.

At each of its Fuel Centers, Harris Teeter strives to provide customers an excellent experience through high-quality products and great customer service.

Normal fuel center operating hours will be 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 24 hours at the pump. Shoppers can redeem Harris Teeter fuel points for cents off the gallon at the fuel pump of any Harris Teeter Fuel Center or BP station. For details on earning and redeeming Fuel Points, please visit the Harris Teeter Fuel Point website.

The company operates more than 60 fuel centers throughout Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Fast Facts

Address: 1219 NW Maynard Rd., Cary, NC 27513

Grand Opening Promotion Date: April 21 – April 23

Store Hours: Staffed daily from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; fuel available for purchase by debit/credit card 24 hours

Fuel Dispensers: 5

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. KR, has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

