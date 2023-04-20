2022 Sustainability Report highlights PPL's commitment to a sustainable energy future

There were 2,199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,566 in the last 365 days.
Report highlights the company's strategy to create the utilities of the future; delivering safe, affordable, reliable, sustainable energy to its customers and competitive, long-term returns to shareowners.
ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting the integration of sustainability into the company's strategy to build the utilities of the future.
The report provides an overview of PPL's approach to a clean energy transition and presents a comprehensive record of PPL's 2022 performance related to energy and the environment, social responsibility, and governance and management.
"PPL is focused on excelling in safety, customer satisfaction, reliability, cost efficiency and shareholder value, all while moving energy forward through innovation and a clear and achievable clean energy strategy," said Vince Sorgi, president and chief executive officer of PPL Corporation.
As highlighted in the report, PPL's 2022 environmental, social and governance accomplishments included:
PPL's 2022 sustainability report is available online at www.pplsustainability.com
PPL Corporation PPL, based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S.
