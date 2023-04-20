As the Kings organization embarks on its first playoff run since 2006, Dialpad and Sabonis partner to raise awareness of the positive impacts of artificial intelligence on sports, business and society

Dialpad Inc., the industry-leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, and Domantas Sabonis, a three-time NBA all-star and starting center for the playoff-bound Sacramento Kings, today announced a Brand Ambassador agreement. The partnership with Sabonis, an All-NBA candidate based on his outstanding 2022-23 regular season, continues Dialpad's collaboration with the Kings' organization, the team and the broader Sacramento community.

"When you're part of a winning team, it's because you play smart and in rhythm, anticipating the actions of your teammates and your opponents at a high level - the game just comes easier," said Sabonis. "Artificial intelligence does the same for people across industries - making it easier to work, communicate and collaborate like you're part of a winning team. The market opportunity for Ai is immense and together with Dialpad, I hope to help showcase how it can have an impact in work, sport and life."

The partnership with Sabonis will build on Dialpad's partnership with the thriving city of Sacramento and its sponsorship of the Kings. Dialpad focuses on community and connecting teams through Dialpad for Good, and works closely with the Sacramento Kings to invest in meaningful Sacramento community programming to bridge the digital divide through Team Up for Change and Capitalize.

"We are very proud to be partnered with the Kings and Domantas as they gear up for a historic postseason run and try to bring home the NBA title," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "Dialpad is a company that values working beautifully as a team, a strong work ethic, and tenacity - all attributes of Domantas' game. We can't think of a better ambassador to help champion the value that Dialpad Ai brings to Sacramento, Northern California and the world."

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform that is completely transforming how the world works together. We've designed one, beautiful workspace that seamlessly combines the most advanced Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales, Ai Voice, and Ai Meetings with Ai Messaging. More than 30,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to unlock productivity, collaboration, and customer satisfaction with real-time Ai insights. Visit dialpad.com to learn more.

